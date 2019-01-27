Body on Fleetwood beach believed to be man in his 30s who sparked helicopter search

The identity of a man found dead on the beach at Fleetwood yesterday still remains unknown.

Police were called after reports that the body of a man had been found on the beach at Fleetwood at 8am yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene, on Rossall Beach close to the junction of Chatsworth Avenue and Fairway, and enquiries are now underway to identify the man.

The discovery came after a three hour search for a man believed to have gone into the sea at Cleveleys at 1.30am on Saturday.

The search, which was called off at 4am included the coastguard helicopter and a lifeboat.

The Gazette understands the man, believed to be in his 30s, was spotted sitting on the steps oppostite Kingsway Avenye in Cleveleys by a passerby.

when the witness looked back, the man had vanished and fearing he had fallen gone into the sea, the emergency services were alerted.

However, he was not found during the near three hour search.