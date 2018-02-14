Bodies of two men from Lancashire recovered from sea in Anglesey

The bodies of two men from Lancashire recovered from the sea in Anglesey have been formally identified by police.

Richard Adam Hollis, 37 and Nathan Jordan Orritt, 18, who are believed to be from Blackpool, were recovered from the sea last Friday February 9.

Police say emergency services were called to the beach at Malltraeth at around 11.43am.

Following a search operation the bodies of the two men were recovered from the sea with the help of HM Coastguards.

Det Inspector Gerwyn Thomas at Caernarfon CID who is leading the investigation said ‘Following post mortem examinations yesterday I can report there is nothing to suggest their deaths are suspicious and the full facts will be reported to HM Coroner.

"I can also confirm the foot discovered on Felinheli beach on 8th February is from one of the men. We have kept the men’s families updated and our thoughts are very much with them.

"We hope their privacy can be respected at this very difficult time."

Police have advised that next of kin have been informed.

