Blooming gold for Fleetwood

Fleetwood has won a highly prized gold award in the North West in Bloom 2018 competition after years of coming close.

The impressive achievement followed a mammoth community effort in the town, with a theme based on centenary of the First World War.

Volunteers planting flowers for Fleetwood in Bloom back in the summer.

This included workshops involving residents and schools which saw the creation of around 7,000 red upcycled plastic poppies which were used for impressive displays, including one in the Euston Gardens and others on church railings and roundabouts.

There were also stunning displays of red and white flowers throughout the town, in addition to a number of special black benches commemorating the Great War.

Fleetwood won three awards in total at the presentation night in Southport, claiming gold in the large town category and an award for Community Effort.

The third award, for Outstanding Community Effort, was awarded to Fleetwood in Bloom coordinator Dawn Spooner.

The poignant poppies display in the Euston Gardens in Fleetwood

For three years in a row Fleetwood achieved a silver award, after several years of not taking part, and last year improved to silver gilt status.

But this year the town finally achieved the ultimate accolade in the competition.

Dawn, the community liaison officer for Fleetwood Town Council, which oversees the town’s efforts, said: “It is absolutely brilliant that Fleetwood has won gold.

“The awards really show how far we have come as a community working together and we are looking forward to planning next year’s entry.

“We worked closely with partners to achieve this, including Wyre Council, Fleetwood Museum and the Willow Garden Project, who created the beautiful display in the Euston Gardens.”

She added: “The personal award I received totally blew me away.”

Coun Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: “This a great acheivement, of which our town can be justifiably proud.”

