Blond with a good finish – like Vardy!

What is the link between football clubs Fleetwood Town, Leicester City and a newly created, foaming ale?

The answer is England striker Jamie Vardy and a certain football match due to be played today.

The FA Cup comes to the Strawberry Gardens pub. Pictured is landlord Dave Shaw with the Jamie Vardy beer.

When League One side Fleetwood entertain the former Premier League champions in the third round of the FA Cup, it will reunite Leicester man Vardy with his previous club.

The tie has caught the imagination of the Football Association so much that, ahead of any other match, they decided to bring the glittering trophy itself to Fleetwood to promote the famous old cup competition.

Officials took the cup into Fleetwood pub the Strawberry Gardens where a new ale, aptly named Vardy’s Return, is being served up specially to celebrate the big match.

The cup also made an appearance at the port’s Granada Fish Bar, popular with the Cod Army fans, and to Fleetwood Town’s Pool Foot Farm training complex in Thornton.

At the Strawberry Gardens, on Poulton Road, landlord Dave Shaw said the ale was blond with a good finish – a bit like Vardy himself!

He said: “On match days we are a recommended pub for away fans, so Fleetwood and Leicester fans will sample it. Having the cup here is a great honour.”

An FA spokesman said: “Jamie Vardy’s return to Highbury with Leicester is the pick of the third round –it’s what the magic of the FA Cup is all about.”

The Cod Army’s tie against Leicester kicks off at 12.45pm today and will be aired live on BBC1.

