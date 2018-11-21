Blackpool Zoo wants YOUR animal pictures to use on its 2019 magnet range

Blackpool Zoo has launched a new photography competition – and this time your images could be turned into magnets to be sold in the attraction’s shops.

It said it is “looking for new images of our current animals for 2019” and is offering a family ticket and goody bag to the snappers whose image or images are chosen.

They can be in colour or black and white, and in portrait or landscape, but need to be emailed with a name and contact number to share@blackpool-zoo.org.uk before December 31.

“Have a browse through your photos and send us your best,” the zoo said. “You might see it in our gift shops in 2019!”

Around 900 photos were submitted in a zoo photography contest held earlier this year.

There were adult and junior winners – as well as highly commended shots – in six categories, and the images were put on display.

The overall adult winner was Glyn Nightingale, then 45, from Preston. His snap of one of the free roaming peacocks was hailed as picture perfect by the judges.

He said: “I feel extremely proud to have been named as the winner after a life-long interest in photography.”

The junior winner was Jack Richardson, then 10, from St Annes.