Blackpool Tower to turn blue for the NHS

Blackpool Tower is to turn blue next month to mark a red letter day for the NHS.

The Tower will join landmark buildings across the UK on July 5 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the forming of the National Health Service.

Other landmarks taking part include Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Newcastle Civic Centre, Manchester Town Hall and Bridgewater Place, Leeds.

A spokesman for NHS England North said: “We have some great iconic buildings taking part and would love more buildings across the north to get involved.”

A spokesman for Merlin Entertainment said: “Merlin Entertainments at The Blackpool Tower are proud to support the NHS and their continued dedication to the health of our communities.”