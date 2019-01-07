Blackpool stalker’s attic hide-out and peephole revealed as he escapes jail spell

Detectives who brought a peephole stalker to justice have released images showing how he preyed on his ex-partner.

Mark Thomas, 45, drilled a peephole in the loft of his ex-partner’s home so he could spy on her after she dumped him.

Detectives who brought a peephole stalker to justice have released images showing how he preyed on his ex-partner victim.'Mark Thomas, 45, drilled a peephole in the loft of his ex-partner's home so he could spy on her after he dumped her.'But his ruse was busted when she found a pile of dust on her bedroom floor ' with a small spyhole hole in the ceiling above.

But his ruse was busted when she found a pile of dust on her bedroom floor – with a small spyhole hole in the ceiling above.

He escaped with a suspended sentence in court last week. But today police released pictures of the hole in the ceiling - and the duvet and pillow he used as he hid in the attic of the woman’s Fleetwood home.

Det Con Ben Heap said: “The victim has shown a tremendous amount of courage in supporting the police throughout this investigation and we hope the sentence will demonstrate our commitment as a force to pursue domestic abuse offenders relentlessly.”

Preston Crown Court was told the woman had ended their seven-and-a-half year relationship in September because Thomas, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, cheated on her.

After she found the pile of dust, she called police who found Thomas hiding in the loft. As he was being taken away he said: ‘Don’t let them do this or I will go to jail,” the court heard.

Thomas was released on bail but within weeks had breached a condition not to contact her and was remanded in custody.

He admitted stalking her between between October 1 and 28 was given a five-year restraining order and a six month jail term, suspended for two years. Two charges relating to intimidating the woman will lie on file.