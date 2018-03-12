Blackpool shops team heaps help on the hospice

Blackpool firm Reliant Direct has made a huge stock donation to Trinity Hospice – so big, it needed a fork lift truck to move it all!

Fund-raisers at the hospice were overwhelmed when business owner Robert Trow got in touch and arranged for £20,000 worth of surplus stock to be given to the hospice to be sold to fund patient care.

Senior Fund-raiser Janet Atkins said: “When I saw the fork lift truck moving in I realised just how big a donation this is! I want to say a huge thank you to Robert and his team.”

The stock includes boots, shoes, shawls and onesies and is being cleared as Reliant extends its electrical showroom. It has shops in Cleveleys and Bispham.