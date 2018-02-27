Blackpool’s Zoe Ball on death of boyfriend

Zoe Ball has told how her boyfriend’s death led her to sign up for a gruelling Sport Relief challenge - saying it was ‘important that I did something’.

The presenter, 47, will be cycling over 300 miles, in just five days, from her birthplace of Blackpool to her hometown of Brighton, to raise awareness of mental health.

The subject is close to Ball’s heart following the death of cameraman Yates, who struggled with depression.

He was found dead at his home last May, aged 40.

Speaking of what inspired her to take up the fundraiser, the Strictly: It Takes Two host said: “I lost someone very dear to me who really struggled with depression and so it was really important that I did something.”

She said she suffered ‘embarrassing falls’ training for the challenge but that thinking about the reason she signed up kept her motivated.

Ball said: “I’ve been training my heart out for the last few weeks in preparation for this epic, BT-sponsored challenge for Sport Relief.

“A few predictable and embarrassing falls and lots of chafing cream applied but thinking of the reason I signed up for this challenging adventure will spur me on.”

Ball’s challenge will air during the week of Sport Relief, from March 17.