Blackpool’s Opera House hails return of the King

To celebrate 50 years since Elvis Presley’s televised Special aired on NBC Television, Bill Kenwright presents This is Elvis – Burbank and Vegas at Blackpool’s Opera House.

It follows the true story of a pivotal period in Elvis’ life and career, charting his journey back to stardom and his return to success as a stage performer.

The show heads to the Opera House Blackpool from February 5-10.

In the role of Elvis is international award-winning tribute artist and actor Steve Michaels.

His masterful performance and remarkable renditions of the King have garnered him worldwide attention.

Steve has played alongside some of Elvis Presley’s famous bandmates including the legendary drummer DJ Fontana and bassist Jerry Scheff.

In addition, he has shared the stage with the extraordinary Jordanaires and the soulful voices of the Sweet Inspirations.

It’s 1968 - the major musical event of the year is the first live TV special for Elvis Presley in what would come to be known as ‘The ’68 Comeback Special’.

Drawing phenomenal ratings – almost half of the viewing audience – this event re-established Elvis as the major entertainment star of the decade.

A year later, Elvis stars at the International Hotel in Vegas, performing live for the first time in seven years.

This Is Elvis recreates all the drama leading up to the comeback as well as staging the monumental concert.

The show features Elvis’s greatest hits including Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog,

Love Me Tender, All Shook Up, Jailhouse Rock, One Night, It’s Now or Never, Are you Lonesome Tonight?, Can’t Help Falling in Love, In The Ghetto, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and Just Can’t Help Believing.

Among his many awards and accolades Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy’s and aged just 36 was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to music.

Tickets are available for the show from £19.00 from wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.