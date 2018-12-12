Blackpool’s Grand Theatre summer of chaos is on offer from Steve Royle

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre has teamed up with pantomime veteran Steve Royle and magician Russ Brown to create the theatre’s first dedicated summer show for all the family.

Steve Royle’s Comedy Chaos For Kids will run every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August at 7pm.

The show will include non-stop fun and include, comedy, magic, puppets and some very special surprises.

Royle, who is a veteran 16-year performer in pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, has entertained and given belly-laughs to more than 50,000 people each year.

In addition, he has supported both Peter Kay and Dave Spikey on tour and was voted ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the Red Rose Awards.

Russ, who will be joining Royle on stage, said his interest in magic began as a child when he received a magic set as a gift.

His family were forced to ‘pick a card’, ‘watch closely’ and ‘say the magic word’ many, many times but as he got older and started to win awards with his magic, they realised that this wasn’t just a passing phase.

As a performer, Browns’ unique style, involving lots of audience participation, loud music and crazy gags has captivated kids (and their parents) from around the globe.

He was the resident children’s entertainer at the world-famous Blackpool Tower for over 10 years before leaving to take up residency in his own venue at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Steve said: “It’s incredible to be back at Blackpool’s Grand this summer, Pantomime has just started and already I can’t stop thinking about next summer.

“It’s an honour to be launching this brand-new show which we hope will be as popular as panto and run year after year. This is as much about local support as entertaining some of the millions of families who visit Blackpool each summer.’

Russ added: “Like Steve, I can’t wait to get started! We have some fantastic plans and performing on Blackpool’s Grand stage is an honour

“What could be more ‘Blackpool’ that performing in the summer on Blackpool’s most iconic stage? I know the combination of our comedy, magic and puppetry will go down a storm with the families who come.”