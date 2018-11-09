Blackpool police concerned for missing pensioner last seen on Lytham Road

Police are appealing for information after a 74-year-old woman went missing from Blackpool.

Aileen Rourke was last seen around 10am on Thursday November 8 in the Lytham Road area.



She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with shoulder-length grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and carrying a long-handled terracotta handbag.



Police are very concerned following her disappearance.



PC Gemma Wareing, of Blackpool Police, said: “Aileen has been missing for some time and we are concerned for her welfare.



“Her disappearance is out of character and we would urge anyone who has seen her to come forward.



“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1102 of November 8.”