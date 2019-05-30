Blackpool leads the way with a new scheme to help save our seas

Blackpool is to unveil its newest attraction – and it might help clean up the resort’s swimming beaches.

In a UK first, an innovative and eye-catching rubbish bin made from recycled plastic and aimed at encouraging people to cut plastic pollution of the seas and oceans will be unveiled in the resort next week.

The BinForGreenSeas, which will be unveiled on Blackpool prom next week

Mayor of Blackpool Amy Cross will join the launch of the bin on World Environment Day, Wednesday, June 5, by The GreenSeas Trust as part of Blackpool’s efforts to protect the environment.

The long-term aim of the project is to prevent plastic waste from finding its way into the sea by making the disposal of litter a more conscious act.

The first bin of its kind, it will stand on Blackpool promenade helping keep its beaches cleaner.

GreenSeas Trust hopes other major seaside town councils around the UK will take Blackpool Council’s lead in having a BinForGreenSeas – and in doing so encourage awareness of the state our seas and the urgent need to keep them clean.

The initiative is led by the London based charity, GreenSeas Trust, whose founder, Fazilette Khan, has spent most of her career as a Merchant Navy officer seeing first-hand how our littering habits have impacted the health of our oceans.

She said: “I have seen the problem of marine plastics grow right before my very eyes. The pristine places I visited early in my career at sea, with their miles of unpolluted beaches and clear blue waters, are now cluttered with plastics and other non-biodegradable rubbish.

“It’s been heart-wrenching to see the carcasses of marine animals and birds that have inadvertently swallowed plastics, thinking it was food. Or watching as the ship ploughs through a floating island of plastic flotsam and jetsam.

“I could not stand by and watch this continue; I launched GreenSeas Trust in 2003 to spread awareness about marine plastics, changing the mind-set of people, one person at a time. Every one of us can make a positive difference just by putting our litter in the bin.”

The bin has been designed to stand out. At 1.5 metres-high, it’s nautical-themed and brightly coloured. A key component of the bin is using recycled PET plastics – 450 bottles worth.