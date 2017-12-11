Blackpool hotelier singing for M.E. in name of love

A Blackpool hotelier sang his heart out in the hope of supporting research into a debilitating condition that struck down his once healthy partner.

Clarendon Showtel owner James Reay’s partner of 16 years, Simon Dooley, 41, was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome (M.E.) three years ago after falling and hitting his head during an onstage performance.

Now the pair have worked together to release a winter single to raise money for Action For ME.

‘Just Let Me Cry’, performed by James, 50, will be released on all major music sites on December 27 with the ambitious aim of raising £250,000 - £1 for every M.E. sufferer in the UK.

Speaking of his partner’s struggles with the condition, James said: “He has problems with walking and talking.

This IS somebody who was active and on the ball, and who still is very clever.

Even with the strains of M.E. he till managed to create and edit the recording of the charity single.

“This is not a man who is averse to work. I have seen him work for 24 hours before. You’d be lucky to get even a day out of him now.”

M.E. which stands for myalgic encephalomyelitis, is a long-term illness with a wide range of symptoms including extreme tiredness, muscle pain, and memory problems.

There is no known cure for the condition, and scientists still do not know what causes it.

James said: “Hopefully we can raise awareness and get enough people behind our cause.

“There are 250,000 sufferers in the UK alone. Between us we can find out what causes M.E.”

People can find out more about James and Simon’s cause online at www.facebook.com/jamesreayofficial.

What is M.E.?

M.E. or chronic fatigue syndrome, is a long-term condition that causes serious tiredness and prevents people from carrying out normal daily activities.

Symptoms include sleep problems, muscle pain, headaches, memory and thinking problems, irritable bowels and flu-like symptoms.

There is no cure for the condition, and it is not yet known what causes it, though common theories include viral and bacterial infections, immune system problems or hormone imbalances.

It may also be caused by genetics.

M.E. occurs more often in women than in men.