Blackpool hospital to celebrate NHS’ 70th birthday

Blackpool Vic is holding a series of events throughout July to celebrate the NHS turning 70.

On Monday, July 2, there will be an exhibition of photos and equipment on the Mezzanine from 10am-3pm and a history tour of the hospital at 10am.

The following day celebrity Joe Longthorne will open a display on the history of the hospital.

On July 5, the premiere of a documentary film, #NHS70 takes place on the Mezzanine.

At 11.55am, the town crier will give a welcome address at the restaurant staircase entrance.

This will be followed by a Street Party with 1948 themed menu and entertainment from 1940s vocalist, Lilli De Carlo.