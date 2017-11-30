Blackpool football legend Sir Stanley’s last cap auctioned for £3,000

Blackpool football legend Sir Stanley Matthew’s final England cap has been sold at auction.

The cap awarded for his 1957 appearance in a 4-1 win over Denmark in Copenhagen, went for £3,000 in a sale of the Sir Stanley’s memorabilia.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson with Sir Stanley Matthews last England cap

The last of his England caps was won at the age of 42.

Other items sold in the auction in Derbyshire included a Scottish tartan golf hat, a pair of burgundy shoes and gifts from his pioneering work with black players in apartheid era South Africa.

The sale was arranged when Sir Stanley’s daughter Jean Matthews-Gough, 78, decided to sell-off some of her dad’s memorabilia to fans.

She said: “These items were gathering dust in drawers and cupboards.

Stanley Matthews - playing for Blackpool FC 04/03/1948

“Pop was not one for memorabilia. He never lived in the past – he was all for the future.

“He got his happiness from people, not from things. I am sure he would have approved.

“I wanted football fans to have the opportunity to own something that belonged to Pop.”

Blackpool and Stoke outside right Sir Stanley’s career started in the Potteries in 1932 and ended with his retirement at the age of 50 in 1965.

He played 379 games for the Seasiders and 318 for his hometown club Stoke.

He earned the nickname the Wizard of the Dribble for his skills on the ball and was the only footballer to be knighted while still playing.

Sir Stanley was also the oldest player ever to play in England’s top football division and the oldest player ever to represent the country.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, who conducted the sale, said: “From Sir Stanley’s England cap to his polished leather loafers, it was an honour to auction these items.

“It was our first ever football auction and I can think of no better name to launch it with than the late, great, Sir Stanley Matthews.”

Also among the lots was a Royal Doulton cermaic figure which fetched £150, a signed training mat, which sold for £30, a green leather jacket and belt stiched with ‘S Matthews; which went for £60 and a pair of soapstone busts, both sculpted in Zimbabwe and presented to Sir Stanley in Africa which sold for £70.

What they said...

I grew up in an era when he was a god to those of us who aspired to play the game. He was a true gentleman and we shall never see his like again

Brian Clough

All over the world he is regarded as a football genius.

Berti Vogts