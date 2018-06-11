Blackpool digital platform Boost

A digital platform that connects high street retailers with local consumers is booting up for success after receiving expert business advice from Boost’s Growth Support scheme.

The tailored programme helped David Preston, founder of Blackpool-based OFFIGO, to structure his business idea and gain tangible market focus to take the enterprise forward.

Blackpool Tower

Working with a Boost adviser, David carried out a thorough research programme with consumers and businesses to understand how his platform could be developed to meet their needs.

OFFIGO is an online service that allows businesses to create a free profile on his site and post their offers and events each day.

It means consumers and businesses can connect through a single platform promoting local offers and events on the high street, without having to trawl through numerous individual sites.

Working with Enterprise4All business advisor Yusuf Musa, David completed a detailed diagnostic analysis of his experience and business idea.

Despite David’s experience working in advertising and hospitality, he needed specialist support to deliver a strong business model and create the OFFIGO platform.

David also attended the Boost Lean Launchpad series and completed a Business Model Canvas, and a Visioning Orbit, which helped give the business focus and direction.

Boost is Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub, led by the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership and Lancashire County Council and supported by cash from the European Regional Development Fund.

David said: “OFFIGO isn’t just another ‘buy local’ campaign. It’s about Blackpool being stronger together and changing the way businesses connect with residents and visitors.

“The support from Yusuf and Boost has allowed me to give the business a real structure and a focus on how we are going to move forward.”

Yusuf Musa said: “David has a strong business idea and is a great example of the type of entrepreneur we want support.

It was important for him to take a step back and devote some time to work on the business.”