Blackpool Christmas Lights Switch On 2018: Timings, parking and who will be performing - everything you need to know about this year's event

Previous years have seen big names such as Jennifer Ellsion, X Factor winner Ben Haenow and Black Lace switch on the resort's festive lights.

A spokesperson from the Town Centre BID said: “Blackpool town centre has so much to offer to Christmas shoppers in terms of the mix of independent and national brands, illuminated streets and a vastly-improved range of cafes and restaurants.

Blackpool Christmas Lights switch-on at St John's Square

“The Switch On Event will launch Christmas in Blackpool and we are delighted to announce that Danny Miller will flick the famous switch.

“Danny is known for playing the role of Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale, for which he has won several awards, including winning the British Soap Award for Best Actor three times (2011, 2012, 2016). He’ll be joined by a supporting cast of local entertainers and more names will be announced in the coming weeks.

When is the switch on and what time will it start?

Blackpool's Christmas Lights switch-on will take place on Saturday 1 December 2018 (which is also National Small Business Saturday).

The event begins from 2pm, with the switch-on at approx 5pm.

Where will the event take place?

As in previous years, the Christmas Lights Switch On will take place in St John’s Square and run until 5.30pm approx.

Who is hosting the event?

The event will be hosted by Blackpool BID again this year, in association with Radio Wave.

Who will be performing?

- Emmerdale star Danny Miller will be switching on the lights.

- Hosting the afternoon is Joey Blower and Scott from the Radio Wave breakfast show.

- The cast of the Wizard of Oz from the Winter Gardens

- Cast of Viva’s Christmas Show

- Owen Holt • Birchall • Nicola Hayton

- Demon Pixies from The Up Beat Rock Academy

- Plus other local acts

What’s the ticket situation?

The Christmas event is free to one and all.

Where can I park and will it be free?

Shoppers are set to benefit from a host of parking offers in Blackpool town centre this year to support town centre businesses and trade.

From December 1, residents and visitors can take advantage of £1 parking on three town centre car parks.

The discounted parking offer is being funded by Blackpool Council and the Town Centre BID.

The cheap parking will run until January 1.

You will be able to park for just £1 for any three-hour period on Central, East Topping Street and West Street car parks in the town centre.

In addition, Blackpool Transport will offer £1 tickets for trams and buses on three late night shopping Thursdays ( December 6, 13 and 20) after 5.30pm, as well as all day on the five Sundays in December.

Will there be any road closures?

Talbot Road, from The Strand to Abingdon Street - 24 April 2018 to 14 December 2018

Talbot Road, From Abingdon Street to Dickson Road - 3 September 2018 to 18 January 2019

High Street one way Northbound between Dickson Road and Talbot Road - 12 November 2018 to 3 December 2018

Promenade, from West Street to Queen's Square - 11 November 2018 to 21 January 2019

Talbot Square - 5 November 2018 to 28 February 2019

Businesses in the town centre will be open as usual and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the closures.

Diversions are in place and you are advised to follow diversion signs around the town centre.