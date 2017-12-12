Blackpool-born tenor Alfie Boe headlines Welsh festival

Singing sensation Alfie Boe is to headline the star-studded line-up at next year’s Llangollen International Eisteddfod concert series.

The Blackpool-born tenor who grew up in Fleetwood is one of the featured acts at the festival, performing on its opening night of Tuesday, July 3.

A spo-kesman said: “The hugely-successful recording artist and West End, Broadway sensation will be joined by his ensemble of stellar musicians, showcasing his best loved songs and communicating his joy of music, promising spectators an unforgettable evening of showmanship.”

Also set to appear will be Van Morrison, renowned baroque instrumental group Red Priest, and award winning Welsh folk band, Calan, as the event continues until Sunday, July 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9.30am on Thursday, online at www. llangollen.net or via the box office on 01978 862 001.