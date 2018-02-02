Bird’s eye view of Icon rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Newly released images of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s new £16.25m rollercoaster Icon reveal the ride rising to heights of 20 metres before cutting through the lift hill of the world-famous Big One ride.

The behind-the-scenes pictures, taken while the park doors are closed for winter, show where riders will be propelled out of a tunnel, soaring through the Big One structure at speeds of up to 50mph. Hundreds of tonnes of grey steel track have been hoisted into position since work began. Blackpool Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson said: “This is a key milestone in the build which marks the first in a series of thrilling interactions to guarantee riders a truly exhilarating experience. What we’ve achieved so far is impressive to see.”

Undated handout photo issued by Blackpool Pleasure Beach of an aerial view showing how their new ICON ride fits amongst the park's other rides

and a credit to all involved.

“We’re looking forward to visitors getting their very first glimpse of Icon when our doors open on February 10.”

Icon will be the UK’s first ever double launch rollercoaster, giving adrenalin junkies two powerful thrusts of acceleration during the ride, and is set to reach heights of 88.5ft, with drops of up to 82ft.