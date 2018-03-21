Billy Pearce date to boost Lytham Hall’s big revamp

Tickets are still available for a fund-raising evening at Lytham Hall this Friday headlined by funnyman Billy Pearce.

Proceeds from the event organised by Red Shoe Entertainment will be donated to the Hall’s refurbishment fund.

Pearce, a regular on TV in the 1980s and 1990s, has topped the bill in Blackpool on many occasions and has also turned his hand to musical theatre in the resort.

Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “Billy is always popular and we will be delighted to welcome him to the Hall for an evening which we will hope will provide a big boost to the refurbishment fund.”

The evening starts at 7pm with support from singer Dave Lee and a three-course candlelit dinner. For ticket details, ring 01253 736652.