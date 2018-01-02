'BE PREPARED': Residents living on the coast urged to get ready for Storm Eleanor

Wyre Council has told 'all residents living close to the coast ... to take precautions to reduce the threat of flooding to their properties'.

The warning was issued ahead of Storm Eleanor's arrival tomorrow, when a weather warning for wind is in place.

In a statement, the council said it had taken 'precautions to deal with high tides expected along the coastline in Wyre.'

It added: "In response to warnings of windy weather we have taken the precaution to close all storms boards along the coast to reduce the risk of flooding.

"All residents living close to the coast are advised to take precautions to reduce the threat of flooding to their properties.

"Members of the public are advised to stay off the promenade and beach for their own safety, particularly during high tide, until the boards have been reopened."

