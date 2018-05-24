BANK HOLIDAY HEATWAVE: Blackpool set to be hotter than Lisbon

The current spell of warm, settled weather is set to get even better this weekend, forecasters predict.

More warm weather is on the way for Blackpool - but how hot will it get and how long will it last?

Taylor Stanfield-Lees, three, and Brooke Stanfield-Lees, seven, play in the water on South Shore beach during a previous heatwave.

The recent May Bank Holiday Monday was a hot one in Blackpool and this weekend's Bank Holiday is set to be a scorcher too.

Forecasters are predicting that Blackpool will be hotter than Lisbon this Sunday and Monday with fine sunny weather forecast.

Friday is set to be a cooler day with cloud and outbreaks of rain likely. The maximum temp is set to be around 16°C.

Warmer temperatures are set to return on Saturday although some cloud will remain. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 21°C.

On Sunday its time to fire up the BBQ and get the paddling pool out as much of the county will be basking in glorious hot sunshine. Temperatures are expected to climb to 23°C, making it even hotter than Lisbon.

Monday will also be hot and sunny with temperatures hitting 22°C.