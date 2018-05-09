Band offer an experimental take on gypsy folk and world music

This coming weekend’s Future Music Festival 2018 at Preston UCLan’s Media Factory from Friday to Sunday will see Mobius Loop performing a new experimental piece of music on the Friday.

Mobius Loop “create gloriously eccentric gypsy folk stories, fusing world music and conscious rap with eruptions of free-form dance charged with an intimately powerful and intense energetic live performance.

“Mobius Loop are on a mission to raise positive vibrations, projecting an organic co-operative voice for humanist spirituality, vegan philosophy, grassroots philanthropy, true democracy and alchemical magic, in the name of Hemp Redemption and the infinite unknown...”

Also appearing at the festival are Harry Westall , Angela Vowles, Holly Hughes, Angelic Justice and Berry Moore.

The free event runs from 5-10pm

Details: www.facebook.com/UCLanfuturesound/