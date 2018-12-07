Award wins for Kirkham Grammar School musical trio

Three students from Kirkham Grammar School took the lion’s share of the prizes at the 2018 district round of the annual Rotary Young Musician Competition.

The candidates competed in a large and competitive field, comprising of many local secondary schools. Alexandra Clarke was the instrumental winner, Florence Bunday won the vocal prize and Charlotte Cross was highly commended for her performance.

The two winners will go on to the regional heat early in 2019 which will take place in Penrith.

The National Young Musician Competition is a well-organiser established and successful competition promoted by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

There are four stages to the competition, each designed to support and encourage the development of musical talent.

Some stages may have more than one round.

The competition is open to all levels, grades and styles.