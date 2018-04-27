Artists hope to kickstart suffrage event

An art gallery is seeking funding support to help stage an event as part of this year’s centenary celebrations for women winning the right to vote.

Blott Studio is launching its Marking The Martyrs show in June, to coincide with the events nationally marking the death of Emily Wilding Davison – the first martyr to the Suffrage cause.

Tina Warren from the King Street studio said: “Curated by Corrine Streetly, the exhibition will focus on the sacrifices our foremothers made and the ongoing struggle that women still face, and will feature work produced by three regional artists, Zoe Cox, Corrine and myself, and three national and international artists.”

Hazel Reeves, who won the Emmeline Pankhurst sculpture commission 2017, will be exhibiting one of her acclaimed maquettes of Emmeline, titled Rise Up Women, alongside work from Sarah Maple, winner of Saatchi Gallwery’s New Sensations award for emerging artist in 2007, and a Sky Academy arts scholarship in 2015, and Jo Harrison, who designs and illustrates for various feminist organisations and charities, including the recently published book Girl Up, by founder of the Everyday Sexism Project, Laura Bates.

The exhibition, which will open on Monday, June 4, will have a preview event on Saturday, June 2, featuring an ‘unprecedented rooftop choral performance and town centre suffrage parade’, Tina added: “To help bring history to life community workshops will be taking place to create a banner and sashes for the event, and we’re calling on local choirs and community groups to get involved.

“Help is also needed to fund the event, and if you are in a position to be able to support the Marking The Martyrs Kickstarter campaign, we would be incredibly grateful and are offering various limited edition prints as awards for your kind pledges.

“You will also be extended an invitation to join the contributing artists, in a celebratory drink or two at the preview event.”

- More details on how to donate can be found at www.kickstarter.com/projects/1950193634/marking-the-martyrs.