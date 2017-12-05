Anti-frack protester’s cycle trek

An anti-fracking campaigner yesterday arrived at the Preston New Road protest site, following a 750-mile cycle journey from southern Spain, to highlight the fight against shale gas exploration.

Simon Peter, 50, began his mission from El Mar Menor, close to Murcia, on October 13 travelling through the Basque region to Bilbao, where he travelled by ferry to carry on his cycle journey to Lancashire.

He said: “I just felt I needed to do this journey – to go to Preston New Road fracking site to see for myself and learn what’s going on there.

“It has all been about highlighting the environmental crisis we’re currently facing.”