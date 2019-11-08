An evening to choose next year's Fleetwood's carnival queen

The search is on for the 2020 Fleetwood Carnival Queen and her retinue - and they will be chosen at an event in just a few days' time.

The big selection night takes place at the Senior Citizens’ Hall on Warrenhurst Road, Fleetwood, on Wednesday, November 13, from 6pm.

Entrants need to be aged between seven and 13 years old and from Fleetwood.

Those chosen will take pride of place on next year’s Fleetwood Carnival Day, which takes place on Saturday June 20 next year.

New carnival secretary, Samantha Denney, said: “We are hoping for as big a turn-out as possible.

“The young people simply have to turn up on Wednesday evening.”

The carnival queen will head the carnival parade and will also attend other local gala events.

The current holder of the title is Eva Taylor-Arnall, proudly crowned back in the summer

Carnival Day itself may not be taking place until the middle of next year but organisers say they want to choose the carnival queen early to enable them to plan ahead for the big event.

The carnival has now been running for almost 120 years and continues to be one of the town’s biggest community events.