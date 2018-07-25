An electric night as Strictly duo take centre stage

FAB-U-LOUS.

The husband and wife (or not ?) and their team brought their touring show to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on what was probably the wettest night of the summer.

Regardless of what was going on outside, the atmosphere in the Opera House was electric - and that was just the connection between the couple on stage.

For two hours, apart from a short interval, a packed audience was gripped as the much-talked about pair thrilled and delighted with jaw-dropping routines, ably supported by a small entourage of backing dancers, The London Concert Band and incredible vocals.

The show started with the two eager to relay to us through dance how their childhood dreams were shaped.

An ensuing battle of their totally different tastes produced a fabulous mix, from Karen’s love of Gloria Estefan to Kevin doing a Michael Jackson Moonwalk, with a bit of Liza Minelli, Judy Garland and Beyonce thrown in.

But this show was not just a clever mix of dance, from Latin to beautiful ballroom, it was two hours of wonderfully choreographed entertainment, with plenty of audience participation.

Whatever the rumours of marital problems, this talented couple proved that, on stage at least, they are a top class act and the magic between them was evident with every professional step. A good effort, worthy of a 10 in any judge’s book.

The tour ends in Dublin on July 29 and I for one can’t wait for the next one.