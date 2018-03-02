All aboard for garden fun at town’s Memorial Park

Members of the public are being invited to Fleetwood’s Memorial Park this Saturday for a tour of the park’s demonstration garden.

The event will feature crafts and plants sale and refreshments will be available.

Included in the event will be a Mother’s Day plant sale (11am-3pm), a chance to take part in a Great British Spring Clean (11am- noon) and invitation to “pot a potato” and take the spud home in a pot.

There will also be a gardening investigation trail (1pm-3pm), a forest trail tree cookie (1pm-3pm) and a bug hotel.

All the activities are free, except the plant sale, from which money raised will go back into the gardens.

The event is being organised by Kate Baird, Wyre’s Memorial Park development officer, and the new Friends of the Demonstration Garden group.