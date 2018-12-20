AFC Blackpool to put on a three-course dinner to stop elderly being alone this Christmas Day

A festive first will see a Blackpool football club put on a three-course dinner for elderly people who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day.

AFC Blackpool has organised the meal at its clubhouse – and hopes it will become an annual event.

AFC Blackpool

The meal is free and starts from 2.30pm and will include music, food and drinks. The Queen’s speech will be shown at 3pm, followed by dinner at 3.30pm.

Kallan Green, from the club, said the clubhouse is empty over Christmas and they wanted to put it to good use.

There are set to be around 25 to 30 people attending the meal at the club on Jepson Way, with seven volunteers running the event.

READ MORE: News

Mr Green said: “Football teams are in the heart of any community. There are 150 players and seeing us getting involved with the community, will see us as good role models. We want to help the older people, who are alone on Christmas, have a good time and have fun.”

Places are limited and booking is essential. Call Kallan on 07554555757 for more details.