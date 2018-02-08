Adventure trails, crafts and Xplorer challenges

Fleetwood Memorial Park throws open its gates to a week of fun activities for the kids at half-term.

Starting on Saturday there’s a Crafty Afty Valentine’s Crafts, which come in 45-minute sessions between noon and 3pm.

It’s £3 per child and booking is essential.

Then on Monday, February 12, there’s an event which is part of the Fleetwood Rocks craze.

Children will be painting their own rocks to hide as tresure rocks for someone else to find.

That runs from noon until 3pm.

An adventure day is planned for Wednesday, February 14, at the park pavilion called journey sticks.

Families can have an adventure around the park and make a memento of their journey.

It’s a free event and no need to book. Runs from 1pm to 3pm.

On Friday, there are two events to look out for.

The park’s monthly Xplorer navigation challenge takes place from 1pm to 3pm and costs 50p.

And between noon and 3pm, there will be sessions entitled Craft Wildlife Animals with Clay.

The sessions run every 45 minutes and cost £3 per child. Booking for this is essential.

And finally on Sunday, February 18, from 1pm to 3pm, a Wildlife Scavenger Hunt with games and crafts is taking place.

It’s a free event to join Wildlife Charlie on his park adventure.

There’ll be a horse box at the park selling tea, coffee, hot chocolate, soup, Vimto and cold drinks on the following dates:

n Saturday 10 - 11am until 4pm

n Monday 12 - 11am until 4pm

n Wednesday 14 - 11am until 4pm

n Sunday 18 - 11am until 4pm