Acoustic act for Brother Rabbit

Live at The Steamer on Saturday are popular four piece local outfit Brother Rabbit.

The Thomson brothers, Robert and Nick, will be performing their alternative Brother Rabbit show at The Queen’s Terrace venue, appearing without a full drum kit and with drummer Jimmy Dyson providing percussion on a single cajon drum or beat box. The music has a more intimate, acoustic feel. Steamer landlady Gerry Northwood said: “Brother Rabbit area a versatile and stylish band, admired for their love performances that feature a set list with something to please everyone.” Free event. Starts at 9.30pm.