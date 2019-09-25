A new welcome sign planned for Fleetwood

A new road sign is to be put up on a major highway on the Fleetwood boundary and will literally welcome people into the town.

The Welcome to Fleetwood sign will be sited on the boundary with Thornton, on Fleetwood Road.

Samuel L Jackson was amused by a road sign in Fleetwood

Members of Fleetwood Town Council agreed that there was a need for the town to make a definite statement as visitors came in.

The council liaised with road authority Lancashire County Council and then allocated £218 from town council funds for the making, siting and maintenance of the sign.

There is already a large sign on the approach into the town along Rossall Road, another major route into Fleetwood, which reminds passers-by that the port is linked to a namesake town in Pennsylvania, USA.

A previous sign on a third road, Amounderness Way, even attracted the attention of Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson, when he was on the Fylde coast to make the Tim Burton film, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Childrebn ,when filming moved to Blackpool in 2015.

.The actor decided to have a look around the area and was so amused by the welcome sign to Fleetwood, which stated it was a"breast-feeding friendly town", he tweeted a message about it.

Coun Mary Stirzaker, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: "I have wanted to see a proper sign on Fleetwood Road, welcoming people to our town, for a long time.

"A lot of people come to Fleetwood on that route and it isn't good enough not to have a proper statement when people come in."