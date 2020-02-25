Viva launch new food panel - do you have the finest taste buds in Blackpool?

The Viva diner team are cooking up new menu ideas for 2020 and are looking for the finest taste buds in the resort to sample their newest dishes.

Applications are open for five 'food experts' to be rewarded a place on the Viva taste panel and a chance to try specialities from burgers, steaks, hot dogs, ribs and melt in the mouth chicken, sensational sauces and sides and various vegetarian and vegan options with a US twist.

The award-winning bar and grill, situated on Blackpool promenade, re-opens this month.

Martin Heywood, joint owner of both the Viva Vegas Diner and Bar and entertainment venue, Viva Blackpool said: “We are looking for people who know their hamburger from their beef burger and consider themselves to have some of the finest taste buds.

"If you think you fit the bill and are a real foodie, then you could be one of our taste experts.

“The panel is open to everyone, as long as they love burgers and offers a great opportunity to test some great food, as well as having a hand in developing our new menus for the year.

"As a thank you taste testers will also be eligible for loads of Viva rewards and we’ll put their name up in lights at the diner, as our food experts."

This year the Diner is launching a new menu and the taste test panel will play a key role in developing that menu and different specialities which will be announced through 2020.

Visit https://vivavegasdiner.com/tastepanel and fill in the attached form to tell Viva why you should sit on the taste panel.

For further information on the diner and to book a table visit https://vivavegasdiner.com/