This week we are looking at 1997. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1997

The Mayor and Mayoress of Chorley, MP Lyndsey Hoyle and his wife councillor Cath Hoyle with pupils of Bishop Rawstorne High School dressed in several countries traditional costumes to celebrate the official launch of the school as a language college

Pulling for charity... Members of the local Royal National Institute for the Blind who were raising money with a charity bus pull along Morecambes promenade

It was Brownie Day at Martin Mere Wildfowl Trust near Burscough and enjoying the fun were Hannah Palmer, Rebecca Loftus, Jennie Hunt and Emma Cashman

The Lostock Hall Morris Dancers make their way in the parade during the Howick Festival, organized by the Blind Welfare Society

