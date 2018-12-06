This is how Lancashire looked in 1987

Sponsored "sits" at a Doberman training school raised enough money to train a Labrador puppy to be a guide dog. The Longton and district branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind presented the dog-owners based in Walmer Bridge with a framed photograph of the puppy they helped fund, and president of the branch and local celebrity Bill Beaumont handed over the photo to Kate Boston of the Norwest Doberman Obedience Club

