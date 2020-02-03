This is how Lancashire looked in 1986

High scoring Dolphins made their sponsors pay dearly in a marathon netball session. For the side, sponsored for every goal they scored during the five-and-a-half hour tournament, netted a grand total of 105. And the goals earned them first place in the event, organised by the Preston South Ribble Ladies Circle. All the competitors and officials are pictured above
Fire-eating, human pyramids and spectacular juggling were on display in St George's and on the Flag Market, courtesy of Manchester Community Circus Workshop. Pictured above, Pete Z warms up on a cold winter's day
Flipping heck! To cap it all, South Ribble's Club chief, Roger Farrington, wasn't prepared for a top award when he visited the 9th Penwortham St Leonard's Spitfire Cub Pack, who were preparing for Pancake Day. Pictured are Sixers Stuart Hunter, Noel Ackerman, Andrew Smith, Steven Harry and Andrew Crompton, having a laugh at Mr Farrington's expense
Children's favourite Captain Pugwash came to life when the author of the famous books visited a primary school. Writer and artist John Ryan sketched the characters from the series for youngsters at Broad Oak Primary School in Penwortham, Preston