This is how Lancashire looked in 1985

These eight table tennis players are hoping to put the North West on the map in a national competition. The pupils of Bishop Rawstorne C of E School, Croston, near Chorley, are through to the last dozen in the country. They are, from left to right, Louise Singleton, Caroline Moss, Jayne Green, Rebecca Davies, Andrew Eden, Terry Hoghton, Richard Singleton and Nicholas Golding
Chocs away... for a stage show with the sweet taste of success. Hundreds of Lancashire schoolchildren will be thrilled by a new production of the classic fantasy Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The English Touring Company has brought Roald Dahl's delightful play to the Grand Theatre in Blackpool as part of a nationwide tour. The cast is pictured above, led by Malcolm Ward who plays Willy Wonka
Teenager Fiona Haworth often finds herself the centre of attraction with the lads... especially when it comes to making a splash in the swimming world. Fiona, 13, is the only girl in Lancashire playing competitive water polo. Fiona, of Factory Lane, Penwortham, stepped into the Preston Piranha under-16 side in an emergency, but is now a regular