This is how Lancashire looked in 1984

Sarah Pass, Juliet Parker and Ashley Morgan of Parklands High School, Chorley have the gift of the gab - and it's official. For these silver-tongued schoolgirls have won themselves a batch of silverware in a regional public speaking competition and a place in the national final in London
A rousing sing-song by a group of about 25 mothers and their children gave a helping hand to the starving millions in Ethiopia. The fund raising venture at Longton, near Preston, toddler group raised a total of 220 which will go towards the Ethiopian appeal