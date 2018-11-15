A karate presentation

This is how Lancashire looked in 1984

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1984. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.

These seven dancers are among a cast of 50 being put through their paces in rehearsal for the Preston Musical Comedy Society production of Oklahoma, which runs for a week at Preston's Charter Theatre
These seven dancers are among a cast of 50 being put through their paces in rehearsal for the Preston Musical Comedy Society production of Oklahoma, which runs for a week at Preston's Charter Theatre
jpress
Buy a Photo
Permjit Jhooti and Trudy Williamson (right) won the girls doubles title in under 14 Preston Schools Badminton Tournament. Trudy also won the girls singles championship
Permjit Jhooti and Trudy Williamson (right) won the girls doubles title in under 14 Preston Schools Badminton Tournament. Trudy also won the girls singles championship
jpress
Buy a Photo
Sarah Pass, Juliet Parker and Ashley Morgan of Parklands High School, Chorley have the gift of the gab - and it's official. For these silver-tongued schoolgirls have won themselves a batch of silverware in a regional public speaking competition and a place in the national final in London
Sarah Pass, Juliet Parker and Ashley Morgan of Parklands High School, Chorley have the gift of the gab - and it's official. For these silver-tongued schoolgirls have won themselves a batch of silverware in a regional public speaking competition and a place in the national final in London
jpress
Buy a Photo
A rousing sing-song by a group of about 25 mothers and their children gave a helping hand to the starving millions in Ethiopia. The fund raising venture at Longton, near Preston, toddler group raised a total of 220 which will go towards the Ethiopian appeal
A rousing sing-song by a group of about 25 mothers and their children gave a helping hand to the starving millions in Ethiopia. The fund raising venture at Longton, near Preston, toddler group raised a total of 220 which will go towards the Ethiopian appeal
jpress
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2