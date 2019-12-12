This is how Lancashire looked in 1978
A selection of your photographs from days gone by.
This week we are looking at 1978. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
Seasonal cheer was the bright idea of sub-postmaster Bill Stuart at Catterall sub-post office - he appeared as Father Christmas when he handed over the 10 bonus to pensioners. Receiving her bonus is Mrs Doris Armstrong, of Garstang Road
Children from Greenlands School, Ribbleton, delighted passersby when they went on a carol singing expedition to St George's Shopping precinct in Preston
Samantha Southwourth played the Queen of Light at Emmanuel School's Christmas Festival of Light. She is pictured above with the rest of the cast
Preparation - and a lot of festive fun - went into the costumes for this charming scene, which shows some of the children who took part in the Christmas concert at Frenchwood Junior School
