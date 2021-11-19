Dozens of county attractions, hotels and restaurants in running for the Lancashire Tourism Awards as finalists are revealed
The contenders in the hunt for Lancashire’s best tourist attractions have been revealed.
Marketing Lancashire has announced the finalists competing in 16 categories for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021 – Lancashire’s only dedicated county-wide tourism and hospitality awards.
Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “Like so many other awards ceremonies in 2020, our annual celebration of excellence in Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector was also postponed. So, this year, the team at Marketing Lancashire is doubly delighted to be announcing the finalists for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021.
“This year’s finalists have all demonstrated their ability to overcome the challenges of operating through a pandemic, demonstrating a flexible and innovative approach to delivering quality visitor experiences, safely and responsibly.
“As an industry that thrives on shared experiences, spectacular events, warm hospitality and welcome, we have faced the demands of the last two years in true Lancashire style; our tourism businesses took stock, rolled up their sleeves, and came up with new ways of making things work – which they delivered brilliantly.
“We should be so very proud of what has been achieved and the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021, will be the sector’s opportunity to applaud those achievements together, at last.
“I, for one, can’t wait to congratulate each and every one of the finalists - they are all winners in our eyes.”
The finalists will now have face-to-face interviews with the Lancashire Tourism Awards expert judging panels, where the ultimate winners will be chosen. The winners in each of the categories will be announced at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021, supported by headline sponsor the University of Central Lancashire, which will take place on Wednesday, February 2 2022.
LANCASHIRE TOURISM AWARDS 2021
THE FINALISTS
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
• Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages, Hambleton
• Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs
• Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale
Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park of the Year
• Dearden Wood, Edenfield
• Rossendale Holiday Cottages & Glamping
• Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh
Cultural Venue / Organisation of the Year
• Browsholme Hall, Cow Ark
• Culturapedia, Blackburn
• Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes
• The Whitaker Museum + Art Gallery, Rawtenstall
• Winter Gardens Blackpool
Dog Friendly Business of the Year
• The Golden Ball of Longton
• Mowbreck Holiday & Residential Park, Wesham
Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award
• The Bee Centre, Brindle
• Lancaster House
• Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
• Sandcastle Waterpark Blackpool
• The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
Experience of the Year
• The Bee Centre, Brindle
• Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours
• Go Ape! Rivington
• Goosnargh GinHotel Wedding Venue of the Year
• Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
• Foxfields Country Hotel, Whalley
• Mytton Fold, Langho
• Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
Lancashire Perfect Stay
• The Coach & Horses, Bolton-by-Bowland
• 3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford
• Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
Large Hotel of the Year
• Clifton Arms Hotel, Lytham
• Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
• Lancaster House
• Mytton Fold, Langho
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
• Escape Entertainment Venue, Chorley
• Viva Blackpool
• Winter Gardens Blackpool
New Tourism Business Award
• Hampton by Hilton Blackburn
• Orchard Glamping, Catterall
• Ridgeway Farm Blackpool
• The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale
Resilience and Innovation Award
• Briony Machin Studios, Mawdesley
• Eagle and Child, Ramsbottom
• Goosnargh Gin
• Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell
• Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven
• The Whitehall Hotel & Distillery, Darwen
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year
• Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn
• Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton
• Rossendale Holiday Cottages & Glamping
• Windy Harbour Holiday Park, Thornton-Cleveleys
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
• Cedar Farm, Mawdesley
• HAPPA Shores Hey Farm, Burnley
• Leighton Hall, Carnforth
• Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale
Taste Lancashire Restaurant of the Year
• La Locanda, Gisburn
• Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Aughton
• Wilfred’s Restaurant & Bar, Burnley
Wedding Venue of the Year
• Bashall Barn, Bashall Eaves
• Browsholme Hall, Cow Ark
• The Out Barn, Bashall Eaves
• The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth