Snow pictures: How the bitter winter of 1981/82 gripped the Fylde Coast

Many people will remember December and January of 1981 and 82 as the winter which brought heavy snowfall for this part of the UK. It doesn’t happen a lot but on this occasion the white stuff just kept on falling.

The severe cold began in early December and lasted until late January in 1982, and was one of the coldest Decembers recorded in the United Kingdom.

Delving into the archives, photos of that bitter winter are in abundance, scenes which have been rarely repeated.

Dickson Road, December 14 1981 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Warbreck Hill Road looking towards Gynn Square, December 1981 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Youngsters at Baines Primary School in Thornton made the best use of overnight snowfall before going into the classroom. December 1981 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Graham and Stephen Morris with friends Jamie Quested and David Brown were putting the finishing touches to their snow castle, which they built in the garden of their home in Thornton, 1981 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more