Search is on for Fylde's former Sea Cadets

Sea Cadets have always been important to the Fylde Coast.

And now a group of six local people, who are all former Sea Cadets, are helping with a region-wide search for people who once enjoyed a life on the ocean waves as cadets.

Lynn, far left, won a national bugle competition as a member of the Sea Cadets at TS Penelope. in Bispham

The national youth charity, has launched a search for people in the North West that once wore its navy blue uniform and white sailors’ cap.

The search, called My LegaSea, aims to inspire former cadets from across the region to reconnect with the charity, share their stories from time spent at sea, on powerboats or travelling the world on expeditions.

A group of six friends who met at Fleetwood Sea Cadets in the 1960s, and formed an award-winning military band, remain friends to this day, including two married couples.

Dave Williams, 61, Stephen Carr, 66, Sheila and Dave Morris MBE who are both 66 and Susan and Derek Horabin, 73 and 72, met as cadets while growing up in Fleetwood.

Members of Fleetwood Sea Cadets in the 1960s, including Stephen Carr and Dave Morris

During their time with the sea cadets, they won national competitions with the unit band and travelled as far afield as Canada. Dave Morris went on to serve in the Royal Navy as a bomb disposal expert and diver, while Dave Williams and Stephen Carr both founded businesses.

The search has also reached the unit’s former commander Derek Scrivener, who at 91 and still living in Fleetwood, is the second oldest Sea Cadet the My LegaSea team has found.

Meanwhile, another former Sea Cadet to take part in the intiative was Lynn, who was a cadet at the TS Penelope unit in Bispham, Blackpool. She won a national bugle competition during her time as a cadet, and she believes it was an opportunity to lead and excel in various endeavours.

Sea Cadets’ Anna Spencer said: “The My LegaSea programme has uncovered some truly inspiring stories about lifelong friendships and life changing opportunities that started at Sea Cadet units across the UK.

Fleetwood Sea Cadets in the 1950s

“This group of friends from Fleetwood discovered a love of music and in the case of Sheila and Dave and Susan and Derek, love for each other that grew into marriage.

“We’d love to unearth more great stories from North West England and I’d urge people to get in touch with theirs.”

My LegaSea is a long term impact study commissioned by the Marine Society and Sea Cadets (MSSC) to explore the legacy of its work with young people aged 10 to 18 and how it helps shape the lives and prospects of cadets.

The Sea Cadets has commissioned an independent researcher who has been travelling the country, meeting former cadets and hearing their stories.

Fleetwood Sea Cadets band

If you, or anyone you know, has served in the Sea Cadets and would like to share their story, you can by completing the My LegaSea survey online at: https://www.sea-cadets.org/my-legasea or by emailing: Legasea@ms-sc.org and aspencer@ms-sc.org

For people who are not online, you can write to the Sea Cadets My LegaSea Team at 202 Lambeth Road, London, SE1 7JW, addressed to Anna Spencer, Lead Researcher, My LegaSea.

Fleetwood Sea Cadets boat handling winners from the 1970s. The unit commander, Derek Scrivener, is pictured top left