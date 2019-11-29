Santa Claus is heading to Fleetwood - with help from Rotary

The streets of Fleetwood will receive a festive visitor over the next two weeks, starting from Monday night.

Fleetwood Rotary Club’s Santa will be calling around the various areas of the town in a specially adapted sleigh, collecting money which will be used to create food parcels for the needy of the town.

It is an annual occurrence which always proves popular in the town.

Fleetwood Rotary spokesman Malcolm Lewis said: “We always get great feedback in the town each year.”

Santa and his Rotary assistants will begin the tour by visiting the town’s Broadwater and Flakefleet areas on Monday from 6pm onwards, weather permitting.

This will be followed by the West View estate

on Wednesday.

This will be followed by the West View estate on Wednesday., with Santa and the team visiting Poulton Road and The Esplanade on Friday (December 6), with more dates planned the follwing week.