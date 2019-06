An annual sailing spectacle is to be staged in Fleetwood next month.

The Fleetwood Regatta takes place at the town's Haven Marina, which can be accessed via the Affinity Lancashire retail park - formerly Freeport Fleetwood.

Organised by the Fleetwood Harbour Yacht Club, it will be include sailing races, stalls, games and bouncy castles and will be staged on Saturday July 6 from 10am to 4pm.

In the evening there will be live music, a barbeque and a bar from 7pm to 11pm.