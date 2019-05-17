Recipe: Stilton cheese mousse, mulled wine poached pear, red chard and walnut dressing from Stanley House

Tony May, head chef of Mr Fred’s Bar & Lounge at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, shares his recipe for a small dish of stilton cheese mousse, mulled wine poached pear, red chard and walnut dressing.

Makes 4

Ingredients

Toasted croutes

Toasted broken walnuts

Rapeseed oil

For the mousse

100g stilton cheese

100g full fat cream cheese

50g water

For the mulled pear

4 pears – peeled, cored, quartered

500ml red wine

200g sugar

1 cinnamon stick

4 cloves

1 orange – zest and juice

1 lemon – zest and juice

2 star anise

Method

For the mousse

Liquidise all the ingredients in a food blender until smooth

Decant into a piping bag and reserve

For the mulled pear

Place all the ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a simmer

When the pears are soft, take off the heat and leave to cool in the liquid overnight

Strain the liquid and place back over heat

Slowly reduce to a syrup and reserve

Pipe the cheese onto the plate and arrange the pears on the cheese

Scatter with the red chard leaves and broken toasted walnuts

Arrange the toasts and dribble with a little rapeseed oil and the syrup.