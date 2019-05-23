Porky pooch Bonnie aims to cut out the sausage rolls and lose the pounds in pet fit club

Meet Bonnie, the super-heavyweight spaniel from Blackpool who is hoping for a weightloss miracle.

Bonnie’s love of suasage rolls has left her 7.7kg (1 stone 3lb) overweight, but now she has been selected for the UK’s largest pet slimming competition.

The six-year-old podgy pooch has been selected to compete against eight other fat cats and dogs from across the UK in the PDSA Pet Fit Club. Together these hefty pets weigh 197kg (31 stone) and need to lose nearly 80kg (12st 7lb) – the same as a Game of Thrones dire wolf.

Weighing in at a whopping 17.7kg (2 stone 11lb), Bonnie has eaten and snoozed her way to become 77 per cent overweight. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel needs to lose a colossal 7.7kg (1 stone 3lb) to reach her ideal weight of 10kg (1 stone 8lb).

When Bonnie’s owner Vicki Coe, from Hoo Hill, Blackpool, adopted her five years ago she was already very overweight. While Vicki has tried to help Bonnie, she admits they both need to shake off some bad habits.

Vicki said: “We’ve helped Bonnie slim down, but her weight yo-yos all the time.

“She’s a wonderful dog and I think that her lovable nature has contributed to her weight-gain because she’s so adored she’s been given more treats than she should. She loves sausage rolls and does occasionally get leftover food from my kids around the table at dinner time.

“I’m hoping that with weight-loss she’ll be able to walk better and have more energy. Like last year when we were on holiday she decided she’d had enough half way through the walk and refused to walk any further. I had to carry her all the way back home and it wasn’t a short walk! Hopefully after losing weight she’ll be able to run around in the field with more energy like other dogs do.”

Bonnie’s six-month Pet Fit Club diet and exercise programme will be specially tailored and overseen by the vets and nurses at Blackpool PDSA Pet Hospital, on Hawes Side Lane.

Sian Williams, the PDSA Vet who will be helping to oversee Bonnie’s diet, said: “Pet obesity is an epidemic that is impacting the lives of millions of pets across the country. As with humans, being overweight can lead to a higher risk of suffering from serious life-limiting and life-threatening conditions such as arthritis, certain types of cancer and heart disease.

“It is estimated that up to 40% of UK pets are overweight or obese. But with the help of PDSA and Pet Fit Club, Bonnie and Vicki are making the necessary diet, exercise and lifestyle changes to help get Bonnie down to a healthier weight. We will support them every step of the way over the next six months to ensure they succeed.”

Bonnie will be competing against five other dogs and three cats, including Sparkx the cat from Manchester who is double her ideal weight, Percy the Pug from Glasgow whose super-sized waistline has left him struggling to breathe and Missi the Bulldog from Walsall who loves Mr Whippy ice cream cones.

For more information about this year’s pet finalists and to follow their progress visit www.pdsa.org.uk/petfitclub.

Vicki Coe, from Hoo Hill, Blackpool, with her pet Bonnie, who is taking part in a pet slimming competition