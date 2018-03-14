New lamb kicks up a storm

It’s lambing season so what better way to celebrate Spring being just around the corner than with a family trip to a farm.

Farmer Parr’s Animal World in Fleetwood features lots of seasonal activities such as lamb feeding and chick handling to make a great day out for little ones.

Four lambs have been born recently, including one named Stormzi who arrived while the country faced the ‘Beast from the East’.

Lee Whitehead, manager at the attraction on Rossall Lane, said: “We are in the middle of lambing season.

“We have two lambs that arrived from another farm and we’ve had four born here so far.

“We ran a competition to name one of the lambs and the winning name was Stormzi as a nod to the weather.

“It’s an amazing, special thing to witness the birth of a lamb but it’s the luck of the draw when it happens – we can’t push a button!

“We’ll be lambing over the next eight weeks and people can bottle feed the lambs at 11am and 2.45pm.

“We also have chick handling.

“As we get towards Spring we have chicks hatching every 10 days.”

Farmer Parr’s is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

As well as meeting the animals, visitors can use the picnic and play barn, cafe and gift shop.

Visit www.farmerparrs.com