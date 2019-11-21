National Lottery celebrates 25 years: Meet Blackpool's lucky winners
Blackpool has had its fair share of National Lottery success since the number balls were first spun 25 years ago this week.
Thursday 21 November 2019 14:30
From winners scooping jackpot prizes and beneficiaries of National Lottery funding, to the launch of new Lottery games in the resort, the coast has seen them all.
Karl Crompton sprays the bubbly around after he collected his National Lottery win along with his parents Patricia and Keith (right), and brother Sean (left). ''
pa
In August 2005, Preesall couple Colin Bradley and wife Pauline scooped 1.4 million on the lottery. Mrs Bradley, a nursing sister at a GP practice, had spilt a Chinese meal over their regular lottery ticket at home.
pa
So, instead of the numbers they had used since the game began, she asked for two lucky dips on her next visit to the shops which came up in the draw, winning them 1,482,086
pa
Elsewhere, Peter Harrison celebrated a 50,251 lottery win with a ride on the Sony PlayStation at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1998
jpimedia
View more